In Kano Trouble as transporters exchange gunfire with traffic officials

Chaos broke out in Kano State on Wednesday, January 18, when a gun fight occurred between transporters and traffic officials in the state.

The trouble is said to have started when officials of the Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA) tried to chase transporters from an illegal car park under the Ado Bayero bridge along Zaria Road.

The transporters reportedly resisted the eviction attempt leading to the intervention of armed security officials.

“The planned eviction met a stubborn resistance and armed security were called in to contain the situation,” a source told Vanguard.

“On seeing the danger around, policemen fired 15 gunshots to disperse the motorists and workers around,” another witness told The Cable.

Kano police spokesman, Magaji Musa Majia, said that he could not provide details yet as he had not received a full report of the incident.