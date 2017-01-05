In Kano National Orientation Agency urges residents to be more vigilant

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has advised Kano residents to be more vigilant and report suspicious persons or movements to security agencies.

Malam Mohammed Aliyu, the State Director of NOA, gave the advice on Thursday in Kano based on intelligence security reports available to the agency.

Aliyu said security consciousness among citizens, especially with the dislodgment of Boko Haram insurgents from Sambisa Forest and the dispersal of those that were not killed or wounded during the operation, was imperative.

He also advised Nigerians to be vigilant and take precautionary measures in public places like worship centres which usually attract large gatherings of persons to detect and promptly report any suspicious persons or objects within their communities.

Aliyu said the safety and security of the community is a collective responsibility of all citizens, noting that adequate security and surveillance should be evolved by respective communities in the country to forestall any unwholesome act by unscrupulous elements to wreak havoc and unleash terror in the society.

He also said all NOA Local Government Officers had been directed to use all available platforms and channels to sensitise the general public on the need for greater security alertness during this period and beyond.

This is contained in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by the spokesman agency, Mr Olayinka Olawore, in Kano.