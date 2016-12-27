Home > Local >

In Kano :  Govt to review teachers’ welfare

In Kano Govt to review teachers’ welfare

Teachers in Kano are in for better days as the state government has reiterated its commitment towards giving better welfare packages.

  • Published:
Abdullahi Ganduje play

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje

(DailyTimes)

NASS Senate vows to unravel disbursement of N213bn Power Intervention Fund
In Kano Govt to inaugurate 100 megawatt power plant by Q1 2017
Power FG to generate 7000mw soon
Fashola Minister inaugurates 330KV power switching station in Akwa Ibom
Electricity Power generation drops to 4,157.8 MW
TNC Power generation improves, hits 4,285 megawatts
In Kano Fire Service bans cooking in markets

Kano State Government on Monday said it would implement the report of its committee on teachers’ welfare.

Prof. Hafiz Abubakar, Ag. Governor, said this while receiving the report in Kano.

Abubakar said workers’ welfare was of utmost importance to Gov. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

He said the state government would consider the findings of the committee and act on its recommendations to ensure proper remuneration of workers.

The Chairman of the Committee, Alhaji Umar Muhammad, said in his remarks that there were 47,576 teachers yet to be promoted.

He said there were also isolated cases of teachers that were either omitted in the previous promotions or promoted without financial benefits.

Muhammad said the committee had recommended that payment of the affected teachers be made in two phases starting with the 2014 followed by the 2015 cases.

Image
  • Charge D’Affaires, Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the UN, Amb. Anthony Bosah; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; and Minister Plenipotentiary and Spokesperson, Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the UN, Akinremi Bolaji, after Onyeama’s address on ‘Human Trafficking in Conflict Situations’ at the Security Council in New York. 
  • Some people sort out their luggage at Ijora Park to travel for the Christmas celebration in Lagos on Friday 
  • Chairman of the Transition Implementation Committee (TIC) for Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara, Alhaji Kazeem Adekanye (L) and Vice-Chancellor, Landmark University, Omu-Aran, Prof. Aize Obayan, during the council's official’s courtesy visit to the institution in Omu-Aran, Kwara, on Thursday 
  • Scene of an accident at Obanikoro Bus Stop on Ikorodu Road in Lagos on Friday 
  • Thriving commercial activities taking place at Idumota on the Lagos Island in preparation for the Christmas celebration on Friday 
  • Live chicken costing from N3,000 to N4,000 each on sale at the for Christmas celebration at Swali market in Yenagoa on Friday 
  • From left : Head of Corporate Communications, The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Olumide Orojimi; Corporate Social Responsibility Analyst at the NSE, Boluwatiwi Omidiji; Head, of Information Security, NSE, Favour Femi-Oyewole; Founder/President, Lagos Food Bank Initiative, Michael Sunbola; Learning and Development Analyst, NSE, Edidiong Etuk; Head of Human Resources, NSE, Pai Gamde; Digital Marketing Manager, NSE, Clifford Akpolo; Executive Assistant to the Chief Executive Officer of NSE, Rosemary Amagbor; and Administrative Secretary, Lagos Food Bank Initiative, Yusuf Funmilayo, at the 2016 NSE Employee Give-Back Initiative donation to Lagos Food Bank Initiative in Lagos. 
  • Some orphans and less privileged children dance during a Christmas party organized for them by Evolve Caregiver Foundation at Imiringi town in Bayelsa on Friday 
  • Some members of Evolve Caregiver Foundation, orphans and less privileged children during a Christmas party at Imiringi town in Bayelsa on Friday 
  • players in action during the Apretia Annual Christmas Football Completion at Imiringi town in Bayelsa on Friday 
  • A youth transports skilfully arranged plastic chairs for celebration on the Swali market road in Yenagoa on Friday 
  • Men selling soup condiments at Bodija market in Ibadan on Friday 
  • From left: Secretary to Bayelsa Government, Chief Serena Dokubo-Spiff; Deputy Governor of Bayelsa, retired Rear Admiral John Jonah; Special Adviser to Bayelsa Governor on Treasury, Mr Seipulo Timipre; and Bayelsa Commissioner for Information, Mr Jonathan Obuebite, during the visit of the Deputy Governor to revenue collection points at Igbogene in Bayelsa to announce the end to cash collection of government revenues from January 1, 2017, on Friday 
  • Men hawking yam tubers along the street at Bodija market in Ibadan on Friday (23/12/16). Some people enjoy pounded yam meal with vegetable soup at Christmas. 
  • People buy foot wears in preparation for Christmas celebration at Wuse market in Abuja on Friday 
  • Travelers boarding at Nyanya Motor Park in Abuja on Friday 
  • Traders display Christmas hampers for sale at Wuse market in Abuja on Friday 
  • Scene of an accident which claimed five lives near Abba junction on the Onitsha-Enugu expressway in Anambra on Friday 
  • Butchers preparing chickens for their customers in preparation for Christmas celebration at Wuse market in Abuja on Friday 
  • People queue for Lake Rice at the distribution centre in Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere in Lagos on Friday 
  • People carrying bags of Lake Rice at the distribution centre in Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere in Lagos on Friday 
  • An 82 years-old man, Pa Olu Oyeniyi fumigating his house ahead of Christmas celebration, using hand-pump at odo-Oro quarters of Ikole-Ekiti of Ekiti state on Friday 
  • Travellers boarding at Kawo Motor Park in preparation for Christmas celebration in Kaduna on Friday 
  • Wife of the Governor of Oyo State, Mrs Florence Ajimobi (M) presenting gift items to orphans and indigent children in Ibadan on Friday 

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Lagos Nigerian breweries in Iganmu gutted by firebullet
2 EFCC Powerful forces behind the trials of 'brother' Magubullet
3 Patience Jonathan Court freezes Nigerian former first lady’s accountsbullet

Local

Solomon Arase
Arase Ex-IG says past IGs Abubakar, Abba left with 22 cars
Abdulmumin Jibrin
Jibrin Buhari should refuse to be blackmailed - Lawmaker
Udom Emmanuel
In Akwa Ibom Commissioner loses passport, certificates to fire
Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello.
In Niger NSCDC arrests 2 suspected cattle rustlers, recovers 294 rams