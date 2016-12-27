In Kano :  Govt to review teachers’ welfare

Teachers in Kano are in for better days as the state government has reiterated its commitment towards giving better welfare packages.
Prof. Hafiz Abubakar, Ag. Governor, said this while receiving the report in Kano.
Abubakar said workers’ welfare was of utmost importance to Gov. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.
He said the state government would consider the findings of the committee and act on its recommendations to ensure proper remuneration of workers.
The Chairman of the Committee, Alhaji Umar Muhammad, said in his remarks that there were 47,576 teachers yet to be promoted.
He said there were also isolated cases of teachers that were either omitted in the previous promotions or promoted without financial benefits.
Muhammad said the committee had recommended that payment of the affected teachers be made in two phases starting with the 2014 followed by the 2015 cases.
