In Kano Ganduje says govt produces 1.6m tons of rice in 2016

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has said farmers in Kano state produced 1,551,720 tons of rice in 2016 as against the 692,481 tons produced in 2015.

In a report by Daily Trust, Gov Ganduje made the announcement at the Kano Seed Processing Centre, Kadawa in Garun Malam LGA, Kano.

Interacting with farmers on loan recovery of the Central Bank of Nigeria/Bank of Agriculture/Kano state Rice Anchor-Borrowers Programme, Gov Ganduje said the state has recorded an increase of 95.2 tons in the production of rice in the state in 2016.

Ganduje said: “Wheat production in the state increased from 9, 495, 024 tons in 2015 to 17, 717, 000 tons in 2016, showing a swell of 84 percent.”

“Economic realities have shown that Nigeria’s future prosperity depends on investment in our farmers, to enable them become well prepared to revamp food productivity as oil money is no longer coming in as usual”, the governor asserted.

Ganduje also revealed that the bumper harvest recorded in 2016 in Kano showed a significant increase in the production of other commodities like maize, millet, groundnut and cow peas, expressing that with the government’s commitment, barring unanticipated developments, the output would be multiplied in 2017.