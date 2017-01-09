In Kano Ganduje says govt produces 1.6m tons of rice in 2016

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has revealed that the state government produced 1.6million tons of rice.

  • Published:
Governor Ganduje play

Governor Ganduje

(DNA Nigeria)

Ganduje Gov suspends director, 9 others over salary fraud
In Kano Govt to review teachers’ welfare
Ganduje Governor raises alarm over influx of insurgents into Kano
In Kano Govt signs $1.8B light rail contract with Chinese firm‎
Ganduje Gov says Shiite should respect security officials
Tambuwal Governor says APC is committed to deepening Nigeria’s democracy
Ganduje I am not demi-god - Governor says

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has said farmers in Kano state produced 1,551,720 tons of rice in 2016 as against the 692,481 tons produced in 2015.

In a report by Daily Trust, Gov Ganduje made the announcement at the Kano Seed Processing Centre, Kadawa in Garun Malam LGA, Kano.

Interacting with farmers on loan recovery of the Central Bank of Nigeria/Bank of Agriculture/Kano state Rice Anchor-Borrowers Programme, Gov Ganduje said the state has recorded an increase of 95.2 tons in the production of rice in the state in 2016.

Ganduje said: “Wheat production in the state increased from 9, 495, 024 tons in 2015 to 17, 717, 000 tons in 2016, showing a swell of 84 percent.”

Economic realities have shown that Nigeria’s future prosperity depends on investment in our farmers, to enable them become well prepared to revamp food productivity as oil money is no longer coming in as usual”, the governor asserted.

Ganduje also revealed that the bumper harvest recorded in 2016 in Kano showed a significant increase in the production of other commodities like maize, millet, groundnut and cow peas, expressing that with the government’s commitment, barring unanticipated developments, the output would be multiplied in 2017.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 FBI List of rich Nigerian politicians is so fake, we are in tearsbullet
2 Diezani Allison-Madueke Former Petroleum Minister returns $153m to FGbullet
3 Diezani Alison Madueke Why $153M theft should make you very angrybullet

Local

President Buhari
Buhari President is too old, he needs to give way to a younger man - Bishop Okah
N-Power
N-Power FG begins payment of N30,000 monthly stipends to beneficiaries
 
Shiites Muslim leaders visit Femi Fani-Kayode in Abuja
NDLEA staff drown in river chasing drug baron
In Abuja 3 suspected drug traffickers get N30m bail each