In Kano Customs burns expired rice, computer scraps, others

The Kano/Jigawa Customs Area Command on Friday in Kano destroyed expired items worth millions of Naira.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Commands Public Relations officer, Mr Danbaba Isah and made available to newsmen in Kano.

According to the statement, the burnt items include expired foreign rice, computer scraps and expired bubble gum.

Others were harmful and expired drugs including Dizapam, Heragra, Tranadol tablets and 250 cartons of expired liquid Indo food.

According to the statement, the Command’s Area Controller, Mr Abutu Onaja led in the destruction of the expired items which took place in the premises of the command’s warehouse.

“The destruction of the expired materials was approved and directed by the Comptroller General of Customs, Retired Col Hameed Ali.

“The exercise was witnessed by relevant government agencies operating in Kano state,” he said.