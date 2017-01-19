In Kano 25 injured, 20 car vandalised as transporters clash with govt agency

No fewer that 25 people were reportedly injured and 20 cars destroyed in Kano on Wednesday, January 18.

This was the aftermath of a clash between the Kano State Road Transport Agency (KAROTA) and commercial drivers.

According to Daily Trust, hell was let loose when a combined team of mobile policemen and KAROTA officials stormed the Ado Bayero Bridge to disperse the alleged illegal motor park under the bridge being operated by some youths.

It was gathered that youths fought back, placing bonfires along the busy Zaria road and other roads leading to the bridge.

Reacting to the crisis, Chairman of the motor park, Najeeb Wurno, said the youths were going about their normal business when the agency and armed police officers invaded the place and started beating them and vandalizing cars.

Wurno said they did not receive any prior notice for them to vacate the bridge.

"At least we should have been given a notice if government did not want us to operate here," he said.

A commercial driver, Aliyu Bello Doguwa, whose car was damaged during the clash, said, "We were about to arrange some passengers when the KAROTA arrived and soon after, they started beating people including passengers. I have counted about 20 cars that were badly damaged and several drivers were injured."

Another eyewitness identified as Inusa said he counted 10 cars that were damaged and 11 people that were injured.

"It is unfortunate that in a state like Kano, government officials will descend on innocent people, injure them and destroy their properties for no just course," he said.

Confirming the incident, Police Public Relation Officer, DSP Magaji Musa Majia, said the agency had been asked to suspend the raid on illegal motor parks temporarily.

He confirmed that several cars, including KAROTA’s patrol vans, were vandalized during the clash but said there was no casualty.

KAROTA Managing Director, Alhaji Hadi Zarewa, said operators of motor parks were issued one week notice to vacate the areas.

"The agency also sponsored radio jungles in four private radio stations namely Freedom, Express, Rahmah and Radio Kano FM informing these youth to vacate the areas," Zarewa said.

He added that a sensitization campaign was also put in place at all illegal motor parks where the operators were notified of the state government plans to bar all illegal motor parks.