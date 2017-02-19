In Kaduna Zaria residents commend state Govt. over construction of drainages

Some residents of Zaria, Kaduna State have commended the Government for the construction of drainages in the town to facilitate free water flow to curb the menace of flood and check incidence of malaria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government had embarked on construction of drains and culverts in Kaduna, Zaria and Kafanchan.

NAN reports that the project was to facilitate free water flow and to check breeding of mosquitoes in stagnant water.

The people made their position known in separate interviews with NAN in Zaria on Saturday.

Alhaji Abubakar Nuhu, described the project as very vital, necessary and timely and urged the residents to give the contractors maximum cooperation.

He said: “This is a very important project because drain blockage had in the past resulted in flood, thereby resulting in loss of lives and property.

“This project had gladdened our minds because of its importance to our health; we pray it will be completed before the commencement of rainy season.

“It is pertinent to appeal to residents to give the contractors all the necessary support and cooperation to enable them complete the work in time,” he pleaded.

Another respondent Malam Sale Mohammed, observed that the project would reduce the incidence of malaria, as mosquitoes breeding spaces would be highly limited.

“Apart from that, the project had provided job opportunities to large number of people from different places.

“Many people that included small contractors to labourers now earn a living using their physical strength.

“We thank the state government for a job well done, we pray they will see to its successful and speedy completion,” he advised.

Another resident Alhaji Habibu Musa, who also spoke, expressed satisfaction with the spread of the project in the city irrespective of tribe, religious or political affiliation.

NAN reports that the project in Zaria covered areas like: Kofar-Gayan Low-Cost, Tudun-Wada, Aguwan Dankali, Danmagaji, Sabongari, Sokoto Road, Wusasa and Tukur-Tukur, among others.