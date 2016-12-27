In Kaduna :  Troops intercept 2 with ammunition in Southern region

Two men carrying live ammunition have been intercepted in Kagoma Chiefdom in Southern Kaduna by the troops of 1 Mechanized Division of the Nigerian Army.

In a report by Daily Trust, the General Officer Commanding the Division, Major General Adeniyi Oyebade made this disclosure.

Major General Oyebode explained that the culprits were nabbed while driving in a maroon colored Volkswagen vehicle through the front of the Sarkin Kagoma’s palace.

He said, “The troops became suspicious when they tried to stop the men and they objected. The troops then approached them, only to discover there were rounds of ammunition in the vehicle. They have been arrested and taken to the military camp in Kafanchan.”

It was also reported that the development has seen the GOC directing an immediate deployment of troops to Ninte, a Southern Kaduna community where the renewed attacks remains strong.

It was further reported that there were allegations that Fulani herders had taken over Ninte village and had been grazing their cattle on the natives’ farms since after the first attack in June 2016.

Oyebode further warned the youths not to allow anyone, especially politicians, to use them to achieve their political agenda by causing crisis.