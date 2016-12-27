In Kaduna :  Police to launch Operation Harmony in Southern region

Home > Local >

The southern region of Kaduna, which has been hit with tales of violence in recent time, will be witnessing restored peace as the police is set to launch Operation Harmony.

Kaduna Governor El-Rufai play

Kaduna Governor El-Rufai

The Nigeria Police Force on Monday said the special security outfit tagged “Operation Harmony” would be launched to restore lasting peace in Southern Kaduna State.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operation) DIG Habila Joshak, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria in Kaduna.

Joshak said the police was constrained to react to publications by some print media regarding killings in Southern Kaduna in which purported number of persons were said to have been killed.

He said: “In as much as the Force acknowledged the fact that there were few isolated cases of attacks recently in some settlements,

“however, the figures reflected in the publications do not represent the facts on ground and therefore enjoin the print media to always verify their information in order to avoid decimation of information that are not accurate and likely to mislead members of the public.

“The Force therefore wishes to reassure members of the public especially people of Southern Kaduna that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim K. Idris in his resolve to restore peace in all parts of the country and particularly southern Kaduna which has witnessed crisis in recent times.’’

He explained the newly deployed special task force comprised officers and men of proven integrity that were trained to respond decisively to any situation likely to threaten peaceful coexistence of the citizens.

“In view of the importance attached to this operation, the leadership of the Police Mobile Force has been relocated to Kafanchan to oversee the operations whose personnel were largely drawn from the Police Mobile Force.

“The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Operations is directly coordinating this assignment in Kafanchan.’’

The Force therefore wishes to reassure members of the public that adequate security measures have been put in place to respond at short notice of any attempt by misguided elements or trouble makers to disrupt the peace of the area.

In the same vein, the Force also advised citizens to remain law abiding and go about their lawful businesses as their safety was guaranteed.

However, he warned that the force would not fold its arms and watch any person or group of persons undermine the law of the land and would therefore deal decisively with any such groups in accordance with the law.

He further urged members of the public to therefore report any suspicious movements or activities that are likely to temper with the peaceful atmosphere to the police and other security agencies.

