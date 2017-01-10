In Kaduna Police sergeant, retired inspector arrested for stealing, selling weapons

A police Sergeant has been arrested for stealing firearms and ammunition from the armoury of the Police Mounted Troop Unit in Kaduna State.

The suspect, Bulus Jatau, allegedly sold the weapons to a retired policeman, Inspector Maisari Katsina.

The force recovered one pump-action gun, a Beretta pistol, four English revolver pistols and 50 rounds of 9mm live ammunition from Katsina.

According to the police spokesman, Donald Awunah, other exhibits recovered are 31 live cartridges, one fake firearm licence, a Volkswagen Golf, Toyota Prado, Toyota Cricket, Toyota Corolla and one set of camouflage police uniform.

The two suspects were paraded in Abuja on Monday, January 9.

Awunah explained that Jatau, who has been dismissed, will be prosecuted alongside Katsina upon conclusion of the investigation.

He said the two have confessed to their involvement kidnappings and armed robbery attacks in Kaduna and neighbouring states.

Awunah said: "On January 1, 2017, at about 2.45am, the operatives of IGP Special Tactical Squad arrested the suspects

"The squad worked on intelligence indicating that a notorious kidnap-for-ransom gang, which has been on the wanted list of the police for several kidnappings, armed robberies and other violent crimes in Kaduna State and neighbouring states were in the process of unleashing terror on innocent residents of Kujama village in the Kajuru Local Government Area of the state. On-the-spot search was conducted at their hideout and some exhibits were recovered."

The dismissed officer admitted he stole the weapons from the police armoury, adding that he gave them to Katsina to keep for him.

The retired inspector also confessed to receiving the weapons from Jatau.

"Jatau asked me to keep the firearms for him; he said he bought them in Niger with the intention of selling them in Nigeria. I didn’t know he was stealing them from the police," he said.

The suspected kidnappers of a former foreign affairs minister, Bagudu Hirse, who was abducted in Kaduna in 2016, were also paraded.