In Kaduna LG boss escapes attack by armed youth in Kaura

The Interim Chairman of Kaura local government area, Mr Alexander Iya, on Tuesday escaped an attack when a suspected armed youth who stormed his residence was apprehended in Kagoro.

The Chairman who confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said the suspect came to his house around 11am carrying locally fabricated weapons demanding to see him.

“Upon sighting the security personnel at the house, he jumped over the fence and made straight to my compound.

” The suspect demanded to see me but unfortunately for him, I was not at home,” he said.

Mr Iya, said the suspect thereupon vandalised his vehicle before he was chased and arrested.

“He has since been handed over to the Police for further investigation,” he said.

He also disclosed that the annual Kagoro Day Festival did not hold this year due to security challenges in the area, adding, “youths celebrated it in their own way as they sang and danced within Kagoro metropolis”.

Iya said although the festive mood in the area was low key, security operatives were busy on surveillance.

He urged residents to observe constituted authority and not to take laws into their hands.