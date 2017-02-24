In Kaduna Kidnappers demand N60M ransom for abducted Germans

The kidnappers of German archaeologist, Professor Peter Breunig , and his associate, Johannes Buringer have demanded N60 million as ransom.

The two men were kidnapped in Jenjela village in the Kagarko Local Government of Kaduna State on Wednesday, February 22.

A spokesman for the abductors is said to have made the demand and warned against the involvement of security agents, according to Punch.

Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood earlier revealed that the professor didn’t go along with his security detail to the site where he was kidnapped.

“Though the German archaeologists have police officers attached to them for their protection at the NOK Archaeology Research Project Centre, they did not go with the policemen to the excavation site where they were kidnapped,” he said.

“The Nigeria Police Force, while assuring all Nigerians and foreign nationals in the country of their safety, wishes to implore them to always request and obtain police escort to protect them any time they are embarking on research, mining and related endeavours outside the towns and cities across the country,” he added.

ALSO READ: 1 killed as gunmen kidnap German professor in Kaduna

The Germans were kidnapped while working on an excavation of relics of Nok culture.