In Kaduna :  Kafanchan resumes 24hr-curfew

The 24-hour curfew that was relaxed to allow for the Christmas festivity in Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna has resumed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the curfew was imposed in Jema’a, Zangon Kataf and Laura local government areas of Kaduna State following a peaceful protest that led to civil unrest in Kafanchan.

NAN also reports that the curfew was relaxed by twelve hours to allow Christians to observe the Christmas and Boxing Day festivity.

Checks conducted by NAN on Tuesday, however, revealed that there is a strict compliance to the government’s directive.

Business and public places remained closed while movement of persons is restricted within Kafanchan metropolis.

NAN further observed on Tuesday that there were security personnel on routine surveillance at strategic places within the metropolis.

Mr Kenneth Madu, a business man, told NAN that the development did not favour businesses, especially during the festive season when much anticipation was on making profits.

“It is unfortunate that we had to close our shops again to remain at home,’’ he said.

Also, Mrs Aisha Doyaro of Garaje area of Kafanchan, urged the authorities concerned to consider further relaxing the curfew to ease the hardship faced by the people.

“There are families that survive from the daily meagre income of their breadwinners who engage in menial jobs and petty trade,’’ she said.

