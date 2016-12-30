Home > Local >

In Kaduna :  Jaiz Foundation donates ambulance to hospital

In Kaduna Jaiz Foundation donates ambulance to hospital

The Foundation partners with other development agencies to contribute to the development of the society.

  • Published:
Ambulances play

Ambulances

(Premium Times)

In Borno NGO donates foodstuff to 300 widows
Aisha Buhari First Lady donates Christmas gifts to injured troops
Ringim Former Police IG donates learning materials to 160 students
Al-Makura Governor donates wheelchairs to 54 physically-challenged people
In Jigawa Council donates mattresses, uniform to school gutted by fire
Christmas Muslim woman donates rice to over 50 Christian widows for festive season
In Bama Victim Support Fund donates N370m to reconstruct primary schools
Aisha Buhari First Lady donates relief materials to 300 women in Borno

The Jaiz Charity and Development Foundation on Friday donated an ambulance to Jamaátu Nasril Islam Muslim Hospital and Maternity Home, Tudun Wada, Kaduna.

Presenting the ambulance key on behalf of the foundation, Alhaji Mohammed Sani, an official, said the foundation was a charity organisation to complement government’s efforts to improve people’s lives, especially widows and orphans.

According to him, the Foundation partners with other development agencies to contribute to the development of the society.

Receiving the key on behalf of the hospital, the Matron, Mr Shehu Muhammad, thanked the Foundation for the gesture, saying “one of the hospital’s problems has been solved.”

Muhammad said the Hospital would make judicious use of the ambulance.

Alhaji Falalu Dalhatu, the District Head of Tudun Wada, also thanked the Foundation for the donation and urged wealthy individuals and politicians to assist the hospital.

Dalhatu prayed that God would reward the Foundation abundantly.

The Secretary-General of JNI, Dr Kalid Aliyu, expressed appreciation and prayed that Allah would continue to guide and protect the bank.

Aliyu, who was represented by Mohammed Zaria, JNI spokesman in Kaduna State, called for more assistance from government, individuals and corporate bodies to the hospital.

The Chairman, JNI Hospital Management Board, Alhaji Shehu Makarfi, also thanked the Foundation for the donation and prayed that Allah would reward the bank.

He said the donation came at the right time and would be used judiciously.

Jaiz Foundation is a product of the first non-interest Islamic bank in Nigeria, Jaiz Bank Plc.

The foundation generates income from Zakat obligations and donations. 

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari Senate move to strip President, Govs of immunity clausebullet
2 Buhari Sambisa has fallen, dammit!!!bullet
3 Obasanjo Mike Adenuga was only a pawn in ex-President and Atiku...bullet

Local

Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra
MASSOB Group urges Donald Trump to rescue Biafrans from Buhari
Godwin Obaseki
Obaseki ‘Executed prisoners had no case in court,’ Governor says
Governor Abiola Ajimobi
In Oyo 2017 budget to focus on Internally Generated Revenue - Ajimobi
President Muhammadu Buhari
Buhari “The President will not descend to Wike’s level,” Presidency says