In Kaduna :  Jaiz Foundation donates ambulance to hospital

The Jaiz Charity and Development Foundation on Friday donated an ambulance to Jamaátu Nasril Islam Muslim Hospital and Maternity Home, Tudun Wada, Kaduna.

Presenting the ambulance key on behalf of the foundation, Alhaji Mohammed Sani, an official, said the foundation was a charity organisation to complement government’s efforts to improve people’s lives, especially widows and orphans.

According to him, the Foundation partners with other development agencies to contribute to the development of the society.

Receiving the key on behalf of the hospital, the Matron, Mr Shehu Muhammad, thanked the Foundation for the gesture, saying “one of the hospital’s problems has been solved.”

Muhammad said the Hospital would make judicious use of the ambulance.

Alhaji Falalu Dalhatu, the District Head of Tudun Wada, also thanked the Foundation for the donation and urged wealthy individuals and politicians to assist the hospital.

Dalhatu prayed that God would reward the Foundation abundantly.

The Secretary-General of JNI, Dr Kalid Aliyu, expressed appreciation and prayed that Allah would continue to guide and protect the bank.

Aliyu, who was represented by Mohammed Zaria, JNI spokesman in Kaduna State, called for more assistance from government, individuals and corporate bodies to the hospital.

The Chairman, JNI Hospital Management Board, Alhaji Shehu Makarfi, also thanked the Foundation for the donation and prayed that Allah would reward the bank.

He said the donation came at the right time and would be used judiciously.

Jaiz Foundation is a product of the first non-interest Islamic bank in Nigeria, Jaiz Bank Plc.

The foundation generates income from Zakat obligations and donations.