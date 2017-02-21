In Kaduna Gunmen kill 14 persons and injure many

Most of the victims were women and children, whose corpses had been deposited at the Kafanchan General Hospital.

Nasir El Rufai, Governor of Kaduna State.

Nasir El Rufai, Governor of Kaduna State.

Gunmen on Monday killed 14 persons and injured many others, in an attack on Ashim village in the Takad chiefdom of Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Mr Alexander Iya, chairman of the local government’s interim management committee, who briefed newsmen on the incident, said that the gunmen stormed the village “around 6 a.m.” and launched a massive attack.

He said that most of the victims were women and children, whose corpses had been deposited at the Kafanchan General Hospital.

“Those injured are being treated at the Kaura General Hospital,” he said.

He said that the attackers also burnt many houses and destroyed crops.

Iya, however, disclosed that one of the invaders was killed by security personnel deployed to contain the situation.

The chairman appealed to the people to remain calm and avoid the temptation to take the law into their hands.

He assured them that government had deployed enough personnel to secure the communities.

Efforts to reach the Divisional Police Officer of the area were not successful, but a military personnel deployed to contain the situation, described the attack as “very serious”.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Government has announced the relocation of the Garrison Commander of Division 1 of the Nigerian Army, and the state’s Commissioner of Police to southern Kaduna.

A statement by Mr Samuel Aruwan, spokesman to Gov. Nasir El-rufai, said on Monday that the two officers, Brig-Gen Ismaila Isa and Mr Agyole Abeh, would coordinate a determined response to renewed attacks by armed bandits on communities in Kaura and Jema’a Local Government Areas.

The statement expressed the governor’s sympathies to relations of victims of the renewed attacks, and expressed government’s determination to end them. 

