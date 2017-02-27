In Kaduna Government to sell off 1,990 non-essential houses

The Kaduna State government has decided to sell about 1,990 non-essential housing units in a bid to cut cost.

The State Executive Council reached the decision to sell off the properties due to the cost of maintaining them.

The houses, which are listed on the Kaduna state website, will be sold at a public auction based on their open-market value.

“The public servants that currently occupy those properties have the first right of refusal to match the winning bid. The sale excludes all government quarters in schools, hospitals and similar public institutions,” the sale guidelines read.

The government also said that only persons and corporate bodies resident in Kaduna State are eligible to submit bids for the properties, and each property will be sold at the highest price offered.