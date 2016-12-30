In Kaduna :  39 fire outbreaks recorded in December

The Kaduna State Fire Service has said that the state recorded 39 fire outbreaks in December, 2016.

The state fire service Director, Paul Aboi, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Friday.

Aboi attributed the fire outbreaks to electrical faults, adding that 19 shops were affected while 20 others were residential houses.

“In all these incidents, no lives were lost and Police Fire and Rescue Brigade was able to extinguish the fire before they spread to other areas,” he said.

He said most of the fire incidents occurred between 12 midnight and 7 a.m.

Aboi stressed the need to use qualified electricians to install electrical appliances during building construction.

“Most faults are from the people. They should stop patronising road side electricians to handle electrical installations,” he said.

He said the Service had put in place stringent measures to react to fire outbreaks, and called on residents to act responsibly because most fire were avoidable.

“Most fire outbreaks are caused by carelessness, people are reminded to avoid overloading electric appliances, using candles and leave them unattended.

“Avoid fixing electrical faults personally when you do not have the skill. Violating the basic rule of electric wiring can lead to a spark which may result in fire.

“We have the ability, the equipment and the skills to react to fire outbreaks in a timely manner.

“Therefore, citizens are advised to provide information immediately there is threat of fire so that our firefighters can be deployed in time.”

He reiterated the need to avoid interfering with electric wires, among others.