Home > Local >

In Kaduna :  39 fire outbreaks recorded in December

In Kaduna 39 fire outbreaks recorded in December

The state fire service Director made this known in an interview in Kaduna on Friday.

  • Published:
2016 National Fire Service Week in Abuja play

2016 National Fire Service Week in Abuja

In Bayelsa Raging inferno destroys petrol station
In Gombe Fire engulfs 48 shops in market
In Lagos Fire Service saves 5-year-old girl from drowning
In Kano Fire Service bans cooking in markets
In Edo Fire rips through Benin shopping mall, Fire Service accused of negligence
NEMA Agency warns residents, traders on fire
In Jigawa Fire Service records 35 fire outbreaks in 3 weeks
In Sokoto Fire razes Mosque, part of central motor park
In Akwa Ibom Fire service saves 10 lives, property worth N4.67B in 3 months

The Kaduna State Fire Service has said that the state recorded 39 fire outbreaks in December, 2016.

The state fire service Director, Paul Aboi, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Friday.

Aboi attributed the fire outbreaks to electrical faults, adding that 19 shops  were affected while 20 others were residential houses.

“In all these incidents, no lives were lost and Police Fire and Rescue Brigade was able to extinguish the fire before they spread to other areas,” he said.

He said most of the fire incidents occurred between 12 midnight and 7 a.m.

Aboi stressed the need to use qualified electricians to install electrical appliances during building construction.

“Most faults are from the people. They should stop patronising road side electricians to handle electrical installations,” he said.

He said the Service had put in place stringent measures to react to fire outbreaks, and called on residents to act responsibly because most fire were avoidable.

“Most fire outbreaks are caused by carelessness, people are reminded to avoid overloading electric appliances, using candles and leave them unattended.

“Avoid fixing electrical faults personally when you do not have the skill. Violating the basic rule of electric wiring can lead to a spark which may result in fire.

“We have the ability, the equipment and the skills to react to fire outbreaks in a timely manner.

“Therefore, citizens are advised to provide information immediately there is threat of fire so that our firefighters can be deployed in time.”

He reiterated the need to avoid interfering with electric wires, among others. 

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari Senate move to strip President, Govs of immunity clausebullet
2 Buhari Sambisa has fallen, dammit!!!bullet
3 Obasanjo Mike Adenuga was only a pawn in ex-President and Atiku...bullet

Local

Nigerian Police logo
In Taraba Police say no APC chieftain killed in the state
Abia State House of Assembly
In Abia Speaker resigns from role less than 24 hours after election
Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau appeared in a new video at an undisclosed location on December 29, 2016
Shekau This is where Boko Haram leader is hiding
Nyesom Wike
In Rivers State Assembly passes N470bn Appropriation Bill