In Kaduna :  17 arms dealers arrested by police

17 suspects in cases of arms dealing in different parts of Kaduna State have been nabbed by the Police Joint Tactical Operation Squad attached to Operation Harmony.

The suspects were paraded by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Department of Operation, Habila Joshak, in Kafanchan Police Area Command.

Joshak noted that seeming peace has returned to crisis-affected areas of Goska, Dangoma and Bakin Kogi in Jema’a local Government Area after the deployment of security personnel in the southern area of Kaduna.

Speaking on his ordeal, one of the suspects, a 48-year-old Nelson Kpok, admitted to dealing in arms but but further said he had denounced the business since 2015 and he has been arrested after his name was mentioned by one of his old customers.

On his part, Yakubu Dangana, said he only possessed a gun to defend himself after several attacks at his house by armed robbers.

The state command disclosed that 13 AK47 sample and SMG Model 12 local guns, ammunition and N400,000 cash were recovered from the suspects.