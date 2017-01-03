In Jigawa House of Assembly impeaches speaker

Members of the assembly impeached the speaker due to alleged high handedness and abuse of power.

  • Published:
Jigawa State House of Assembly play

Jigawa State House of Assembly

(Premium Times)

In Abia Speaker resigns from role less than 24 hours after election
Martins Azubuike Plot to remove Abia speaker thickens
Obasa Govt is passionate in giving good governance - Lagos speaker says
In Plateau State Assembly promises speedy passage of 2017 budget
In Jigawa Association commends State Assembly over passage of Disability Bill
In Ekiti State Assembly passes N93B budget for 2017
Dogara Speaker advises FG to focus on proper implementation of capital projects
In Zamfara Speaker urges Gov Yari to fulfil campaign promises

The Jigawa House of Assembly on Tuesday impeached its Speaker, Alhaji Idris Garba and elected Alhaji Isa Idris of Gwaram Constituency as the new Speaker.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Deputy Speaker, Alhaji Ahmed Garba presided over the sitting attended by 23 members.

NAN reports that the Clerk of the house, Alhaji Hussaini Ali earlier announced that he received an impeachment notice signed by 25 of the 30 assembly members, and which he read on the floor of the house.

Ali disclosed that members of the assembly impeached the speaker due to alleged high handedness and abuse of power.

The Deputy Speaker read the impeachment notice on the floor of the house, and confirmed the number of members that signed the notice.

Garba said that 25 of the 30-member assembly that endorsed the impeachment notice showed that it met the constitutional requirement of two third to impeach any of its principal officers.

“With this development, I hereby declare the seat of the Speaker vacant and a fresh election should be conducted to elect the new speaker,” he said.

NAN reports that two members - Alhaji Isa Dutse of Dutse Municipal constituency and Isa Idris of Gwaram constituency - were nominated for the election to replace the impeached Speaker.

Isa Idris, however, defeated Isa Dutse with 12 to six votes, while five members were indifferent.

In his acceptance Speech, the new Speaker promised to run an open door policy and solicited members support and cooperation.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari Which Shekau's flag do we believe? [PHOTO EVIDENCE]bullet
2 Shekau This is where Boko Haram leader is hidingbullet
3 Suleman Aisha Buhari may be poisoned in Aso Rock - Apostle saysbullet

Local

 
Shiites Muslim leaders visit Femi Fani-Kayode in Abuja
N-Power
N-Power FG begins payment of N30,000 monthly stipends to beneficiaries
President Buhari
Buhari President is too old, he needs to give way to a younger man - Bishop Okah
Nigerian Police
Boko Haram Sect didn’t attack any village in Niger – Police