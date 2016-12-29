In Jigawa :  Govt sacks 3 LG chairmen

The affected chairmen are those of Guri, Jahun and Birniwa Local Governments.
A statement by Alhaji Isma’il Ibrahim, the Public Relations Officer, Office of Secretary to the State Government, made this known in Dutse on Thursday.
Ibrahim, who did not give reasons for their sack, said that it was with immediate effect.
He directed the former chairmen to handover the affairs of their respective councils to Directors of Administration and General Services.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that all the 27 local government caretaker committee chairmen were appointed from the state civil service.
