In Jigawa :  Govt sacks 3 LG chairmen

In Jigawa Govt sacks 3 LG chairmen

The affected chairmen are those of Guri, Jahun and Birniwa Local Governments.

  • Published:
Jigawa State governor, Mohammad Badaru Abubakar play

Jigawa State governor, Mohammad Badaru Abubakar

(Daily Trust)

The Jigawa Government has sacked three local government caretaker committee chairmen.

The affected chairmen are those of Guri, Jahun and Birniwa Local Governments.

A statement by Alhaji Isma’il Ibrahim, the Public Relations Officer, Office of Secretary to the State Government, made this known in Dutse on Thursday.

Ibrahim, who did not give reasons for their sack, said that it was with immediate effect.

He directed the former chairmen to handover the affairs of their respective councils to Directors of Administration and General Services.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that all the 27 local government caretaker committee chairmen were appointed from the state civil service.

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

President Muhammadu Buhari
