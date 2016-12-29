In Jigawa :  Committee impounds 7 sacks of adulterated sesame seeds

The Jigawa State Consumer Protection Committee (CPC), has seized seven sacks of adulterated sesame seeds worth N175,000 from a trader in Suletankarkar market.

The CPC Chairman, Alhaji Farouk Abdallah, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) via telephone on Thursday in Dutse, that the trader was also arrested and prosecuted.

Abdallah said the suspect, who was arrested when the committee paid unscheduled visit to the market, was later taken to court.

He explained that the trader, one Murtala Jikai, was sentenced to eight months imprisonment with an option of N20,000 fine by a Sharia Court in Suletankarkar .

Abdullahi warned traders in the state against engaging in unwholesome practice to defraud consumers, adding that anyone found would be prosecuted.

According to him, the committee would continue to monitor markets to protect consumers from adulterated foods, drugs and medication, as well as shield them from shylock traders.