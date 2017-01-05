In Imo Govt says 70% of Igbos are not informed

The State Commissioner for Information said he discovered this when he went round the state get feedback during the festive season.

  Published:
Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State play

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State

(dailypost)

The Imo state government has said majority of Igbos are not uninformed.

Speaking on the Imo Broadcasting Corporation (IBC) in Owerri, the state Commissioner for Information, Tourism and Public Utilities, Obinna Nshirim said he discovered this during the Yuletide.

According to him, while going around the town during the festive season to get feedback from the people, he found that "70 percent of Igbos do not listen to news, they do not read newspapers."

ALSO READ: Okorocha gives rice, N407m to APC members in Imo

He said: "While others were enjoying their Christmas, I was moving around because it is my duty as information commissioner to know how far I have informed the people as well as to get feedback  from them.

"In what could be described as a shocking experience while going around, I discovered to my horror that our people are not informed.

"70 percent of Igbos do not listen to news, they do not read newspapers. We say we are intelligent, we say we are informed but that Hausa boy that cleans your shoe has a radio in his pocket."

 

 

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye

