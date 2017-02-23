In Ilorin Lawyer cautions married couples against advice from friends, family members

He said that wrong advice by family members and friends was responsible for many broken homes.

Wedding rings play

Wedding rings.

An Ilorin-based lawyer, Mr Bode Akande, has warned married couples against allowing too much external influence in their marriage.

Akande gave the warning during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Ilorin.

He said that wrong advice by family members and friends was responsible for many broken homes.

“Married couples must know that they are surrounded by people who do not want to see them happy; therefore any issue between husband and wife should not be made a public affair."

“The best thing to do is to check yourselves and make amends to suit the lifestyle of your partner instead of discussing your marriage affair with outsiders,” he said.

The lawyer, however, called on young couples to learn how to keep their affair away from friends and family members, saying third party involvement could worsen situations.

He advised spouses to learn to respect, love and care for one another, saying that “marriage is full of ups and downs, requiring wisdom and prayer”.

“It is not everything that deserves public attention; discuss it between each other and make amendments."

“Outsiders will only add petrol to fire and set your home ablaze,” he said. 

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

