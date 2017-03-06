In Ilorin Court remands who used another man’s car as collateral

A magistrate's court has remanded a man who allegedly used a car given to him to sell as collateral for loan.

The court remands man who used another man's car for sale as collateral.

An Ilorin Magistrates’ Court on Monday remanded a man, who allegedly used a car given to him to sell as collateral for loan.

Magistrate Ibrahim Mohammed ordered that Feyisara Pelemo should be kept in the Okekura Prisons custody in Ilorin pending proper application for his bail.

Pelemo is standing trial on a three-count charge of conspiracy, forgery and issuance of dud cheque.

According to the prosecutor, Insp. Nasiru Yusuf, the accused used the car belonging to Mr Julius Adeyinka to borrow N300,000 from a company.

Yusuf said that the accused collected the vehicle’s documents from Adeyinka on the pretext of helping him to sell the car.

The prosecutor submitted that the incident occurred in May 2016.

He added that the accused conspired with one Taiye Suleiman, still at large, to commit the offences.

Yusuf added that when the accused was arrested, he presented a Confidence Microfinance Bank dud cheque to Adeyinka.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the case has been adjourned till March 14 for mention.

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

