Home > Local >

In Enugu :  Police confirm 2 dead in market fracas

In Enugu Police confirm 2 dead in market fracas

The two dead persons were believed to be either traders or transporters operating at the market park.

  • Published:
  play (Nigeria Police)

Bello Gov says culprits of farmers/herdsmen clash will be prosecuted
In Zamfara Fire razes second hand cloth market
Buhari President messed up by not travelling to Enugu
Biafra 7 killed as MASSOB protesters attack policemen in Asaba
In Lagos 2 burnt to death in fuel tanker accident
In Lagos Police yet to arrest Civil Defence officer who killed teenager over fuel
Akinwunmi Ambode Mile 12 market association appeals to governor to reopen market
PDP, APGA Police avert political crisis in Kuje

The police command in Enugu on Thursday confirmed two persons dead, following a fracas at the Gariki Market in Awkunanaw, Enugu.

The Police Public Relations of Officer of the command, Mr Ebere Amaraizu, who confirmed the incident, said the fracas broke out late on Wednesday.

He explained that one of the dead men had during a quarrel, stabbed the other to death, prompting a mob to descend on him.

Amaraizu said that the person who was severely beaten by the mob later died in hospital.

“Two persons were confirmed dead yesterday in the course of a clash between the two over an alleged misunderstanding that arose among them in the evening at Gariki Awkunanaw Market.

“Security has been beefed up in the area to avoid escalation of the fracas and to check breakdown of law and order in the market.

“Investigations have commenced into the incident to unravel what really happened and those behind it,’’ the spokesman stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no one had been able to give an exact account of what actually led to the misunderstanding.

The two dead persons were believed to be either traders or transporters operating at the market park.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari Sambisa has fallen, dammit!!!bullet
2 Jafaru Isa Buhari’s friend returns N70M arms deal cash to governmentbullet
3 Buhari Why President is keeping quiet on the killings in Southern Kadunabullet

Local

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode
Ambode Governor offers amnesty to cultist in Lagos state
Gunmen
In Taraba One killed, 3 injured as gunmen attack APC chieftain
Muhammadu Buhari
Buhari Bad weather stalls President’s visit to Bauchi
Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode
Ambode ‘We will change Badagry for good,’ Governor promises