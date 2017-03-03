In Enugu FRSC warns residents against road obstruction

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has warned Enugu residents against road obstruction as it often leads to loss of lives and traffic obstruction

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Enugu has warned residents against road obstruction as it often led to loss of lives and obstruction of traffic.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Friday, Mr Yahaya Gojara, its Zonal Head of Operations, described road obstruction as an infringement on the right of other road users.

“Road obstruction means an infringement on free flow of traffic and on the right of other road users; this infringement usually comes as a result of mechanical deficiency of vehicles.

“Some reckless drivers even abandon their vehicles, talking to other people or transacting businesses, thereby obstructing free movement of vehicles.

“To a great extent, people also get to the road in the name of selling their goods, thereby causing obstruction on the road“ he said.

Gojara urged all road users to conduct themselves decently while on the road to allow free flow of traffic.

He warned those selling on road sides and hawkers to desist from selling their goods to passengers on moving vehicles.

Gojara assured members of the public that FRSC would not compromise such lawlessness as vehicles of the perpetrators, the affected drivers and hawkers would not be spared prosecution for traffic violation.

He called on those selling on roadsides to endeavour to get shops in the market so as to prevent accident along the roadside.

