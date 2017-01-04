In Enugu Electricity Disco reports arrest of 2 cable vandals

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has reported the arrest of two persons accused of vandalising its Ekenna distribution substation in Ariaria, Abia.

The company’s Head of Communications, Mr Emeka Ezeh, said in a statement in Enugu on Wednesday that the duo, identified as Obinna Iwu and Ogbonna Ifegbu, were arrested in possession of the vandalised armoured cables and handed over to the police for prosecution.

Ezeh recalled that the attack came a few days after a distribution substation was vandalised in Umuahia by one John Udokachi; who was caught while burning off the insulator on the armoured cable.

“At a time the EEDC is promising its customers better service delivery in the new year, a few elements in our society are bent on frustrating this commitment, thereby subjecting the larger members of the public to black-out while millions of naira is spent replacing the equipment.

“We are not relenting in our commitment to tackling this growing trend. We continue to appeal to well meaning and law abiding customers to report any incident and also partner with the EEDC in safeguarding installations in their neighborhood.

“The EEDC also commends the continued effort and support of vigilance groups and security agencies such as the civil defence corps, the army and the police toward ensuring that this ugly menace is addressed and perpetrators brought to book,’’ he said.