In Ekiti Rainstorm destroys 100 houses, renders many homeless in Ikole-Ekiti LGA

The incident affected towns such as Odo Oro, Temidire,Oke Ijebu and Aiyedun, all in Ikole LGA.

  • Published:
Ayo Fayose play

Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State

(Punch)

Fayose Ekiti Gov emerges Chairman PDP Governors’ Forum
Fayose APC blames governor for civil servant’s suicide
Fayose ‘N25M stolen from Government House belongs to governor not aide,’ APC says
Fayose ‘Buhari government is lying about Boko Haram,’ Governor says
Fayose ‘PDP will take over in 2019,’ Governor vows
Throwback Thursday How Fayose was impeached in 2006
Fayose Governor’s aide slams Fayemi, EFCC over protests against his boss
Fayose PDP expresses confidence in Governor's emergence as Chairman of party's Governors’ Forum

No fewer than 100 residential buildings were on Saturday destroyed in some towns in Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti state by rainstorm.

The incident which residents said began at about 4p.m., affected towns such as Odo Oro, Temidire,Oke Ijebu and Aiyedun, all in Ikole LGA.

The News Agency of Nigeria,(NAN) reports that the first rain of the year, which lasted for only 40 minutes, also ravaged farmlands, destroying crops and other economic trees.

Aside the houses, other property destroyed by the rainstorm included schools and church buildings.

A branch of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Odo-Oro Ekiti and a car packed under the tree in the town were particularly badly damaged by the incident.

ALSO READ: Reuben Abati mocks Fayose over 2017 prophecies

Some of the victims, who managed to speak with NAN on the rainstorm, appealed to both the state and local government to come to their aid.

Image
  • Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (R), and the General Overseer, The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Church, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, before the Church’s Abuja crusade at The National Stadium in Abuja 
  • The. Brigade Commander of 23rd Brigade Yola, Maj.-Gen. Benson Akinroluyo (R), presenting books to NEMA Coordinator in Adamawa state, Mr Sa’ad Bello, during the presentation ceremony of teaching and learning materials donated by Nigerian Army for schools in Internally Displaced Persons camps in Adamawa state on Saturday 
  • Managing director, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Bayo Onanuga (R), with NAN Reporter, Cecilia Ijuo and her husband Francis , during their wedding at the Church of Assumption at Asokoro in Abuja Saturday  
  • Senator, representing Abia-South Senatorial District of Abia State, Sen. Enyinaya Abaribe (L) and Senator representing Kaduna Central, Sen. Sani Shehu (2nd L), Supervising NAN Reporter, Cecilia Ijuo and her husband Francis, during the Cutting Their Wedding Cake, during their wedding reception in Abuja on Saturday 
  • Chairman, organizing committee, Mr Gabriel Toby (L) and Deputy governor of Rivers State, Mrs Ipalibo Harry-Banigo, at the 11th West African Project Fair organised by Rotary International Port Harcourt on Saturday  
  • From Left: Former PDP Acting National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus; Deputy Governor of Rivers, Mrs Ipalibo Harry-Banigo; Gov. Nyesom Wike Of Rivers, and his wife, Justice Eberechi, at the 54th birthday celebration of the presiding Pastor of Salvation Ministries, Pastor Ibiyeomie In Port Harcourt on Friday night 
  • From left: The Chief Medical Director, Clinic on the Hill, Dr Olatunde Oni; president, Government College Ibadan Old Boys Association, Mr Biodun Jolaoso; Emeritus Professor Olu Akinkugbe; and a member of the association, Mr Femi Babalola, at a reunion lecture of Government College Ibadan Old Boys Association on Friday 
  • International Director, Rotary International, Mr Brad Howard (l) presenting some souvenirs to Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers during the visit of Rotary International to Government House in Port Harcourt on Friday 
  • Governor, Rotary District 9140, Mr Akabom Enebong presenting books to Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers during the visit of Rotary International’s team to the governor in Port Harcourt on Friday  
  • Former Deputy Governor of Rivers, Mr Gabriel Toby (l) receiving a souvenir from Gov. Nyesom Wike during the visit of rotary international’s delegation to the governor in Port Harcourt on Friday 
  • ROTARY INTERNATIONAL VISITS GOV. NYESOM WIKE IN PORT HARCOURT  
  • Former Press Secretary to ECOMOG Field Commanders and Publisher of the Inquirer Magazine, Mr Frank Akinola (l) presenting his book “The ECOMOG story” to the Managing Director, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Bayo Onanuga, during their visit to NAN headquarters in Abuja on Friday (21/10/16). With them is the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), Refugees and Federal Government Initiatives on the North-East, Rep. Sani Zorro. 
  • Wife of Kogi governor, Hajia Rashidat Bello (l); state coordinator of Shea Butter Producers Association of Nigeria, Mrs Saratu Ahuto (m) and others at the Inauguration of capacity training programme for women Shea Butter producers in Lokoja on Friday 
  • From left: Founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, Chief Afe Babalola; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; and Gov. Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state, during the 2016 convocation ceremony of the university, in Ado-Ekiti on Friday  
  • A cross-section of women at the 2016 Annual Diocesan Women’s Conference of the Anglican Communion, in Abuja on Friday 
  • President, Mothers Union and Women’s Guild Church of Nigeria, briefing newsmen at the 2016 Annual Diocesan Women’s Conference of the Anglican Communion, in Abuja on Friday  
  • cross-section of participants during a cancer awareness road walk in memory of a cancer victim Miss Ogechi Atuonwu, in Enugu on Sunday  
  • Chairman of the Governing Council, Gombe State University and the Emir of Dukku, Alhaji Abdulkadir Rasheed (r) presenting gifts to the former Chairman of council, Prof. Idriss Mohammed, during Mohammed’s send-forth in Gombe on Saturday night. 
  • Chairman, Senate Committee on Foreign and Domestic Debt, Sen. Shehu Sani (l), addressing members of Igabi Local Government Standing Committee on Qur'anic Recitation Competition, during their visit to the senator in Kaduna on Sunday 
  • Edo District Superintendent of the ‎Assemblies of God Church, Dr Joel Okogele, leading church members during a special Unity/Peace rally service held in Benin on Sunday 
  • The Chancellor of Federal University, Lokoja who is also the Emir of Fika in Yobe, Alhaji Abali Ibn Muhammadu (l) and Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi (r), at the first Convocation Ceremony of the institution in Lokoja on Saturday 
  • From left: A panelist, Mr Felix Ajide; Editor-In-Chief, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Lawal Ado; Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrimage Commission (NCPC), Rev. Tor Uja; and another panelist, Mr Morayo Omolade, after Rev. Uja appeared on the NAN Forum in Abuja. 
  • From left: Deacon, Pro-Cathedral Abuja, Rev. Emmanuel Aderimola; National Director/Nigeria President, Pontifical Mission Societies (PMS), Anglophone Africa, Rev. Fr. George Ajana; and National Director for PMS-Canada English Sector, Fr. Alex Osei, during the 90th Anniversary of the World Missionary Day in Abuja. 
  • From left: Acting Vice Chancellor, Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Prof. Joseph B. Kinanee; Permanent Secretary, Rivers Ministry of Education, Dr Patricia Ogbonnaya; Registrar/Secretary to Senate and Council of the University, Mr Ikem Adiele; Commissioner for Education Prof. Kaniye Ebeku, who represented the Gov. Nyesom Wike; and Special Adviser to the governor on Pollution Control, Sir Nwuke Anucha, during the commissioning of the administrative block of the University at the 33rd and 34th Combined Convocation of the school in Port Harcourt on Saturday 
  • From left: Director-General, National Gallery of Arts, Abdullahi Muku; Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; the Iyasere of Benin, Chief Sam Igbe; and others at the Arts Exhibition organized by the National Gallery of Arts in commemoration of the coronation of Oba of Benin, Prince Ehenede Erediauwa at the Oba Akenzua Cultural Centre in Benin on Friday 
  • Rev. Joshua Gabriel of St. Matthew’s Diocese, Gwarinpa, during a Bible Study at the 2016 Annual Diocesan Women’s Conference of the Anglican Communion, in Abuja on Friday 

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari President's vacation is poor timing and irresponsiblebullet
2 IDP Camp Bombing How NAF dropped bombs on us - Survivors recountbullet
3 Goodluck Jonathan 3 important things ex-president said in letter to...bullet

Local

Gbajabiamila
Femi Gbajabiamila We are stronger united, Lawmaker tells Nigerians
Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki.
Godwin Obaseki Governor plans to build Seaport at Agenebode
Bodies covered with blankets are pictured in Rann, northeast Nigeria on January 17, 2017 after an an air force jet accidentally bombarded a camp for displaced people
IDP Camp Bombing Nigeria botched air strike 'may have killed up to 236 people'
Workers on an electricity site
PHCN Eko Disco announces 9-hour outage in Lagos Island, other areas