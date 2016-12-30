Home > Local >

In Ekiti :  Oye monarch sacks chief over alleged dishonesty, indiscipline

In Ekiti Oye monarch sacks chief over alleged dishonesty, indiscipline

A chief in Oye Ekiti has been sacked by the monarch of the town, Oloye of Oye, Oba Oluwole Admolaju over act of indiscipline and dishonesty.

A first class traditional ruler in Ekiti State  and  Oloye of  Oye, Oba Oluwole Ademolaju,  has ordered the removal  of one of his  chiefs over allegations bordering on indiscipline and dishonesty, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The monarch also directed that the  chief, Michael Taiwo,  to  vacate his office without delay.

NAN reports that Taiwo was, until his removal, the Ogbolu of  Idofin Quarters.

The monarch, who did not give full details of the alleged offences, said the removal of the chief became necessary following  Taiwo’s  alleged acts of dishonesty and indiscipline.

Ademolaju, who  made his decision known at a meeting in his palace with other chiefs and some indigenes of the ancient town, declared  that the removal was final and irreversible.

The sack is consequent upon recommendations of a five-man committee set up to investigate the allegations against him,” the monarch  said.

According to him, the former chief had been warned and even suspended on several occasions for similar offences.

The traditional ruler directed the people of Idofin Quarters to produce another  candidate  to replace  the sacked chief.

But reacting to the development, the embattled chief denied all the allegations  against him, saying they were untrue.

NAN reports that the chief, who was present at the palace meeting, argued that his sack was not done in good faith.

“Even if the allegations are correct, they are not enough to warrant the type of punishment meted out to me,”  Taiwo said.

