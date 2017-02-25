In Edo State Assembly speaker escapes assassins

Edo State speaker, Justin Okonoboh has escaped assassination attempt at Igueben Local Government Area of the state.

  • Published:
Justin Okonobo play

Rt. Hon. Justin Okonobo

(punch)

Obaseki Edo Governor sends bill to amend pension scheme to Assembly
Oshiomhole N200M too small to buy ex-governor a befitting home – Edo Speaker
In Edo Assembly Speaker justifies building N300m mansion for Oshiomhole, deputy
In Edo House of Assembly Speaker steps down
Godwin Obaseki Edo Governor highlights achievements in first 100 days
Niger Delta Buhari orders Army to return Tompolo’s golden sword
In Lagos Lady cobbler discovers talent due to unemployment
Paris Club Refund SERAP urges FG to deal with Governors who allegedly diverted funds
In Benin Fire destroys NYSC store
Fashola Minister blames pipeline vandals for drop in power generation

The Speaker of the Edo House of Assembly, Mr Justin Okonoboh, on Friday evening escaped assassination attempt at Igueben Local Government Area of the state.

Okonoboh (APC Igueben constituency) made this known when he briefed newsmen in Benin on Saturday.

He thanked his backup driver for shading him from the assassins.

On my way back from my constituency at about 5.00 p.m. on Friday where I went to settle some land issues, my aide in the escort van called me from his phone that we should be on the alert that a Toyota Camry was chasing us.

“When we looked back, the car was behind my back up Hilux van. The Camry wanted to overtake the Hilux to block me but the driver did not allow them.

“The Toyota Camry struggled with the Hilux for about five kilometres and they almost crashed but did not give up.

“The policemen inside the Hilux van fired a shot into the air to scare them but that did not deter them as they kept chasing us.

“It happened around Ugbegun-Nebudin-Ujogba Road, it was when we got to the Benin-Auchi expressway they waved their hands to give us a warning.

“I do not know whether they are armed robbers or kidnappers but I know that only assassins will behave the way the men did.

“My security aides inside the Hilux said the men were armed.
“I have enough security aides attached to me but the challenge is that there are no vehicles to convey them when I am traveling,” he explained.

The Speaker said he had reported the matter to the Commissioner of Police. 

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Xenophobia 'We'll destroy MTN, DSTV, Shoprite in Nigeria,' Nigerian...bullet
2 Buhari 'President is very ill, not coming to Nigeria soon' - London...bullet
3 Buhari, Osinbajo Aso Rock cabal is uncomfortable with VP's...bullet

Local

President Muhammadu Buhari and Femi Adesina
Buhari Adesina finally speaks with President
A Nigerian Air Force Fighter Jet
Boko Haram NAF strikes insurgents’ location at Tagoshe
President Buhari and Babachir Lawal
Babachir Lawal “We have recovered billions of Naira as loots," SFG says
Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara
Dogara Speaker commends world leaders summit on food crisis in N/East