In Edo Oshiomhole, Oyegun, others attend burial of ex-FIRS boss,Okauru's mother

The burial rites for Mrs Grace Omoigui, a retired Magistrate and mother of former chairman , Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mrs Ifueko Okauru, began on Friday in Benin.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a service of song was held at the St Paul’s Church in Benin as part of the burial arrangement for the late magistrate.

The service of songs started at about 4:00p.m and was graced by dignitaries.

In attendance were Governor of Edo, Mr Godwin Obaseki and the Deputy Governor, Mr Philip Shuaibu, former governor of Edo, Adams Oshiomhole and the National Chairman of APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun,.

Others are former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Malam Nuhu Ribadu, Dr Babatunde Fowler, the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), among others.

Omoigui passed on at a Lagos hospital following complications from gunshot injuries she received from an armed robbery attack in Benin.

Although the exact date of the robbery was not disclosed by the family, Omogui, 82, died on Nov. 19, 2016.