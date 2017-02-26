In Delta Fishery Cooperative Society to create 500 jobs

Mr Adim Nwokobia, the Chairman, Delta Fishery Cooperative Society of Nigeria, says the body in partnership with some foreign investors plans to create 500 jobs in the state.

Nwokobia spoke on Sunday in Asaba in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

According to him, the project which is different from the CBN Anchor Borrower Programme, will require about 200 hectares.

He said that the plan was part of an enlarged arrangement by the 11 states in the South-South and South-East, to boost fish farming in the zones.

“We had a meeting recently in Asaba to sensitise our members on the plan we have with the foreigners to come to Delta and invest in fish farming.

“We have been meeting to sensitise all the fish farmers in the state to take advantage of the expected investment to improve their lives.

“We are expecting the investors in the country by March when we shall hold the combined meeting of the association in South-South and South-East in Awka, Anambra .

“It is purely a private arrangement. The coordinators from the two zones are the ones making the arrangement because fish farming business in the zones is a success,” he said.