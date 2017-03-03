In Delta Eric Omare emerges new IYC President

The election was held despite the crisis rocking the council which fragmented the organization.

  • Published:
Spokesman of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), Eric Omare. play

Spokesman of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), Eric Omare.

 

(Punch)

Niger Delta IYC condemns arrest of ex-militants
Ijaw Youths Congress Group alleges marginalisation in recent NNPC promotions
Buhari Demonstrate sincerity towards negotiating with the Niger Delta people – IYC tells President
Niger Delta Avengers Militants accuse military chiefs of diverting operation funds
Niger Delta Pay backlog of our stipends – Ex-militants tell Buhari
Niger Delta IYC says N65b not enough to solve region’s issues
FG Pay our outstanding stipends - ex-millitants
Shell Ijaw youths urge oil giant not to move HQ from Niger Delta

Eric Omare, the former spokesman of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), was on Friday elected the new president to pilot the affairs of the council for three years.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Omare, a lawyer, emerged IYC president at the election that climaxed the 2-day national convention of the organisation held in Burutu town, Burutu LGA of Delta.

The former IYC spokesman, who is also an aide to Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, scored 67 votes to defeat his opponent, Mr Justine Okubo.

Okubo did not score any vote in the election which started on Thursday and was concluded on Friday morning amidst tight security.

The election was held despite the crisis rocking the council which fragmented the organization.

Other officers elected with Omare included Mr Ebalakpo Parkins (Secretary general), Magada Franklin (financial secretary) and Henry Ayala (spokesman).

The outgoing President, Udengs Eradiri, commended the Ijaw nation and the IYC for giving him the opportunity to serve them.

ALSO READ:  IYC condemns arrest of ex-militants

“I pray the new IYC executive will carry on with the vision and mission of the IYC.

“Eric Omare is a man that is grounded in the Ijaw struggle and I believe he won’t fail in this regard.

“I will always be available to give advice and assist when the body needs it,” Eradiri promised.

Addressing the delegates who attended the convention, Omare pledged to reconcile all aggrieved persons as well as promote peace among the Ijaw ethnic nationality.

Image

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Boko Haram Female suicide bomber disobeys Abubakar Shekau, surrenders to...bullet
2 Xenophobic Attacks 97 Nigerians deported from South Africabullet
3 Charles Soludo Buhari has made Nigeria’s economy worse – Ex-CBN...bullet

Local

Seriake Dickson
Seriake Dickson Bayelsa Govt directs herdsmen to relocate to grazing site
Governor Akinwunmi Ambode
Ambode LASG to introduce coding skills in Ministry of Education
Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo visits Kaduna State on Friday, March 3, 2017.
Osinbajo Acting President urges foreign airlines to use Kaduna Airport
Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State
Okorocha Lawyer flaws Governor's call for politicans to swear by deities