Home > Local >

In Delta :  Cattle rustlers reportedly kill herdsman

In Delta Cattle rustlers reportedly kill herdsman

Cattle rustlers have killed a Fulani herdsman in a Delta community and thrown his corpse into a river while stealing two of his cows.

  • Published:
A herdsman play

A herdsman

(ThisDay Newspaper)

In Niger NSCDC arrests 2 suspected cattle rustlers, recovers 294 rams
Ibrahim Idris IG sets up police mobile squadron in Niger to end cattle rustling
Boko Haram Troops rescue 801 persons from terrorists in Borno - Army
In Niger 2,000 persons displaced by cattle rustlers
In Kaduna Navy arrests 2 suspected cattle rustlers, recovers 295 livestock
In Kebbi Cattle breeders association appeals for additional grazing areas
In Katsina 3, 000 vigilante members killed by cattle rustlers – Commandant
In Zamfara Troops kill 2 cattle rustlers, recover 7 cows, 1 car
In Sokoto Police Commissioner tasks policemen on cattle rustling, others

A Fulani herdsman has been reportedly murdered by hoodlums suspected to be cattle rustlers in Emu-Ebendo community, Ndokwa-West Local Government Area of Delta state.

According to a report by Punch Newspaper, the suspected cattle rustlers not only gruesomely murdered the herdsman but also stole two of his cows.

The corpse of the herdsmen, whose name was given as Haruna Mohammed, was later thrown in a shallow river where it was pinned down by a large trunk to prevent it from floating.

While Mohammed's murder is reported to have generated apprehension between herdsmen and residents, security operative have been deployed to the community to prevent a reprisal attack.

A source who spoke to Punch said: “The herdsman was attacked on Friday evening by the rustlers while trying to steal his cows when he resisted them. They were two herdsmen that went for the grazing but one of them went to buy food, before he returned his colleague had been killed.

“It took us two days before we could discover the corpse tied to a heavy wood inside the river. We traced him to the river bank after his colleagues waited for his return on Friday. The next day (Saturday), his colleague reported the case at police station in Abbi.”

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Andrew Aniamaka, has confirmed the killing but not with much information.

Image
  • Charge D’Affaires, Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the UN, Amb. Anthony Bosah; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; and Minister Plenipotentiary and Spokesperson, Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the UN, Akinremi Bolaji, after Onyeama’s address on ‘Human Trafficking in Conflict Situations’ at the Security Council in New York. 
  • Some people sort out their luggage at Ijora Park to travel for the Christmas celebration in Lagos on Friday 
  • Chairman of the Transition Implementation Committee (TIC) for Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara, Alhaji Kazeem Adekanye (L) and Vice-Chancellor, Landmark University, Omu-Aran, Prof. Aize Obayan, during the council's official’s courtesy visit to the institution in Omu-Aran, Kwara, on Thursday 
  • Scene of an accident at Obanikoro Bus Stop on Ikorodu Road in Lagos on Friday 
  • Thriving commercial activities taking place at Idumota on the Lagos Island in preparation for the Christmas celebration on Friday 
  • Live chicken costing from N3,000 to N4,000 each on sale at the for Christmas celebration at Swali market in Yenagoa on Friday 
  • From left : Head of Corporate Communications, The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Olumide Orojimi; Corporate Social Responsibility Analyst at the NSE, Boluwatiwi Omidiji; Head, of Information Security, NSE, Favour Femi-Oyewole; Founder/President, Lagos Food Bank Initiative, Michael Sunbola; Learning and Development Analyst, NSE, Edidiong Etuk; Head of Human Resources, NSE, Pai Gamde; Digital Marketing Manager, NSE, Clifford Akpolo; Executive Assistant to the Chief Executive Officer of NSE, Rosemary Amagbor; and Administrative Secretary, Lagos Food Bank Initiative, Yusuf Funmilayo, at the 2016 NSE Employee Give-Back Initiative donation to Lagos Food Bank Initiative in Lagos. 
  • Some orphans and less privileged children dance during a Christmas party organized for them by Evolve Caregiver Foundation at Imiringi town in Bayelsa on Friday 
  • Some members of Evolve Caregiver Foundation, orphans and less privileged children during a Christmas party at Imiringi town in Bayelsa on Friday 
  • players in action during the Apretia Annual Christmas Football Completion at Imiringi town in Bayelsa on Friday 
  • A youth transports skilfully arranged plastic chairs for celebration on the Swali market road in Yenagoa on Friday 
  • Men selling soup condiments at Bodija market in Ibadan on Friday 
  • From left: Secretary to Bayelsa Government, Chief Serena Dokubo-Spiff; Deputy Governor of Bayelsa, retired Rear Admiral John Jonah; Special Adviser to Bayelsa Governor on Treasury, Mr Seipulo Timipre; and Bayelsa Commissioner for Information, Mr Jonathan Obuebite, during the visit of the Deputy Governor to revenue collection points at Igbogene in Bayelsa to announce the end to cash collection of government revenues from January 1, 2017, on Friday 
  • Men hawking yam tubers along the street at Bodija market in Ibadan on Friday (23/12/16). Some people enjoy pounded yam meal with vegetable soup at Christmas. 
  • People buy foot wears in preparation for Christmas celebration at Wuse market in Abuja on Friday 
  • Travelers boarding at Nyanya Motor Park in Abuja on Friday 
  • Traders display Christmas hampers for sale at Wuse market in Abuja on Friday 
  • Scene of an accident which claimed five lives near Abba junction on the Onitsha-Enugu expressway in Anambra on Friday 
  • Butchers preparing chickens for their customers in preparation for Christmas celebration at Wuse market in Abuja on Friday 
  • People queue for Lake Rice at the distribution centre in Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere in Lagos on Friday 
  • People carrying bags of Lake Rice at the distribution centre in Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere in Lagos on Friday 
  • An 82 years-old man, Pa Olu Oyeniyi fumigating his house ahead of Christmas celebration, using hand-pump at odo-Oro quarters of Ikole-Ekiti of Ekiti state on Friday 
  • Travellers boarding at Kawo Motor Park in preparation for Christmas celebration in Kaduna on Friday 
  • Wife of the Governor of Oyo State, Mrs Florence Ajimobi (M) presenting gift items to orphans and indigent children in Ibadan on Friday 

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 In Lagos Nigerian breweries in Iganmu gutted by firebullet
2 EFCC Powerful forces behind the trials of 'brother' Magubullet
3 Patience Jonathan Court freezes Nigerian former first lady’s accountsbullet

Local

Governor Ganduje
Ganduje Gov suspends director, 9 others over salary fraud
Kwara Gov holds board retreat
Solar Road World's 1st innovation opens in France as Kwara sets to copy
General Ibrahim Babangida- Former Nigerian Head of State.
IBB I'm relieved military smoked out Boko Haram - ex-Head of State
Nasir El-Rufai
In Kaduna Troops intercept 2 with ammunition in Southern region