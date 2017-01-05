In Cross River Govt inaugurates School of Nursing, Midwifery Board

The state's Commissioner for Healthsaid that the state Governor attached so much priority to the health sector.

  • Published:
Governor Ben Ayade play

Governor Ben Ayade

(Guardian)

In Cross River Govt denies robbery attack on Calabar Christmas Village
Ben Ayade Supreme Court dismisses suit seeking to sack Governor
Ben Ayade Governor inaugurates 2016 Calabar Carnival village
Ayade Gov's ex-aide says 1,106 political appointees are unnecessary
Ben Ayade Governor inaugurates 2016 Calabar carnival
Ben Ayade God called me to govern Cross River - Governor says
Ben Ayade Governor gives N247m to 100 trained farmers
Ben Ayade Calabar garment factory employs 300 workers

Cross River Government has inaugurated the governing board for the state’s School of Nursing and Midwifery to bring the school back onstream, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Inyang Asibong, who inaugurated the board, said that the state Governor, Mr Ben Ayade, attached so much priority to the health sector.

Asibong said the board’s major objective was to steer the affairs of the school so as to move it forward.

She added that the state had six schools of nursing and midwifery that were shut before the coming of Ayade’s administration.

She explained that Ayade’s government revitalised three of the schools which were now functional and accredited by relevant bodies.

“The board will now help to ensure that the three remaining schools are back onstream so that we can accommodate more nursing students.

“The board is made up of technocrats who know what they are doing. Some of them are doctorate degree holders, while others are lecturers in nursing departments in various universities.

“With people of this capacity, we know that we are going to achieve our aim.”

Responding after the inauguration, the Chairman, Dr Anthony Awukam, said that the board would ensure that the six schools of nursing and midwifery in the state were fully equipped and running at optimal standard.

According to him, World Health Organisation standard stipulates one nurse to six people in population, hence the need to train nurses because they are the engine room of the health sector.

“If you really want to get your health institution right; the first thing is to train the nurse because they are the engine room of the health industry.

“We intend to make all our six schools of nursing and midwifery functional.

“Admission into the school will start in September this year; we may not be able to put all the schools together by then, but we will stagger because we will have a working timetable for that.

“But within the next three years, we hope to see that all our schools of nursing and midwifery are standard and functional.”

He pledged to work with other members of the board to ensure smooth running of the schools.

NAN reports that other members of the board are Dr Asabe Undeshi (Secretary), while Dr Randy Eyo-Ita and Dr Asu Ojong are members.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Patience Jonathan How Police raided home of ex-First Ladybullet
2 Fayose 'God, shame my husband's enemies in 2017,' Governor's wife praysbullet
3 Patience Jonathan EFCC goes after ex-First Lady's cousin who 'owns'...bullet

Local

 
Shiites Muslim leaders visit Femi Fani-Kayode in Abuja
N-Power
N-Power FG begins payment of N30,000 monthly stipends to beneficiaries
President Buhari
Buhari President is too old, he needs to give way to a younger man - Bishop Okah
Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau
Boko Haram Borno LG Chairman says his deputy is not supporting sect