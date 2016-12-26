In Borno :  Police confirms bomb blast

The Borno State Police Command has reportedly confirmed a bomb blast in the state on Monday, December 26, 2016.

According to Channels TV, the spokesman for the Borno State Police Command, DSP Victor Isuku, reportedly confirmed the blast which rocked the Kasuwan Shanu area of Borno State.

The Nigerian Army is yet to release a statement on the reported blast which is coming barely 24 hours after the Nigerian Army said it has ousted terrorist group Boko Haram.

In the early hours of Monday, December 26, 2016, members of the Boko Haram sect reportedly wrecked havoc in Cameroon.