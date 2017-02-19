In Borno NSCDC arrest 3 herbal medicine vendors who disguise as employers

The Borno Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) said it had arrested three herbal medicine vendors who disguised as employers to defraud unemployed youths.

The Commandant of the corps, Mr Ibrahim Abdullahi, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri on Sunday.

Abdullahi said the suspects were arrested on Feb. 14 at Kofar Shehu area, Maiduguri.

He said that the culprits posed as employers of labour and tried to dupe unemployed youths by taking money from them and promising to give them jobs.

“Their nefarious activities were reported by two of the victims (names withheld) who said that they had collected about N5,000 each from them for a job.

” One of the victims told the command that he was asked to bring about N17,000 to register for the Job.

“He asked about the type of job and they said he should not worry when he registered, they would tell him about the job,” he said.

The commandant said the suspects were using some fake documents from a Korea Company, Neo Life, with a Nigerian Coat of Arms, which was not registered by Cooperate Affairs Commission(CAC).

“The employers’ address they gave were also fake as most of them denied having anything to do with them.

“So far, we have recovered about 300 forms attached with money and passport of people they have registered.

“The command, therefore, warns youths who are seeking for employment to be wary of criminal elements hiding under any guise to defraud people,” said Abdullahi.