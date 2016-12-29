In Borno :  NGO donates foodstuff to 300 widows

300 widows displaced by Boko Haram insurgency in Borno State have benefitted from the largess of an NGO.
The CASAF Coordinator in the state, Hajiya Zuwaira Gambo, disclosed this while launching the distribution exercise in Maiduguri.
Gambo said apart from the 300 widows, persons living with disabilities and other vulnerable people and Internally Displaced Persons(IDPs) had also benefited from the exercise.
“The beneficiaries drawn from MMC and Jere were given Foodstuff such as cooking oil, bag of rice, salt, Maggi and carton of sachet tomatoes.
“CASAF decided to extend its outreach to the less privileged as part of its activities marking its fifth year anniversary.
“The NGO was designed to give support to children as well as help them grow and achieve their goals and ambition in life,’’ the coordinator said.
