In Borno Govt to set up skill centres in 6 Boko Haram liberated LGAs

Borno Government is to set up skills acquisition centres in six Local Government Areas (LGA) liberated from the Boko Haram terrorists, Commissioner for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement, Prof. Babagana Umara, has said.

Umara, stated this at the graduation of 18 women trained in tailoring in an Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Wulari, Maiduguri.

He named the LGAs to include: Monguno, Gwoza, Bama, Mobbar, Gamboru-Ngala and Biu.

The commissioner said that the centres were set up to empower the IDPs, especially women with different vocational trade to empower them in their communities.

“The Wulari centre was set up about four months ago with 80 IDP trainees drawn from different LGAs.

“The training include, carpentry, welding, tailoring, wheel alignment among others,” he said.

Umara said that the trainees were given monthly allowances and daily feeding during the training program, which was in partnership with the United Nation Development Program (UNDP) and the Japanese Government.

He advised the graduates to make effective use of the skills acquired.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was attended by dignitaries including, the UNDP Team Leader on Governance and Peace Building in Borno, Dr Kehinde Bolaji.

The trainees were presented with 18 free sewing machines.