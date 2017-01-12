In Borno Gov Shettima bans prostitution, sale of alcohol

The Governor Shettima led administration in Borno state has announced the ban on the sale of alcohol and prostitution in the state.

According to a report by Daily Trust, the move is part of the government's efforts to curtail criminality and social vices,

The Commissioner of Justice, Alhaji Kakashehu Lawan, made the announcement while briefing newsmen on Thursday in Maiduguri.

Lawan noted that the mobile courts would be set up to try violators of the new law.

“The sale of alcohol is hereby banned throughout the state with effect from Jan. 20.

“All brothels and other spots where prostitution, immoral activities, sale and consumption of illicit drugs take place are hereby banned with immediate effect,” he said.

Lawan, however said military and paramilitary formations across the state are exempted from the ban.

“Military and paramilitary formations (Mammy Markets are exempted as provided by the liquor business (prohibition) law 2000.

“Those engaged in the activities above particularly in Galadima, Gamboru, Moduganari, Wulari, Hot Bite, Baga Road, Mairi, London Ciki, Artellery and along Giwa Barracks are hereby warned to take note,” he said.

Finally, Lawan called on owners of unregistered chemists and patent medicine stores to register their outfits or be made to face the wrath of the law.