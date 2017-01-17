In Borno Fighter jet misfires, shoots civilians, ICRC staff, others

Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor, the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, disclosed this during a press briefing on Tuesday in Maiduguri.

  • Published:
NAF jet play

NAF jet

(Pmnewsnigeria)

UNIMAID Attack Ndume calls for more vigilance
Shekau 'Why we attacked University of Maiduguri' - Boko Haram leader
In Sambisa Ministers, BBOG search for missing Chibok Girls
Boko Haram Nigerian Air Force clear terrorists' new hideout [Video]
In Maiduguri Soldiers kill 12-year-old female suicide bomber
Buhari President condemns bomb attack on University of Maiduguri
Maiduguri Bomb Blast How 7-year-old bomber killed professor, others in university explosion
Boko Haram Nigerian Army discovers terrorists’ shallow graveyard [PHOTOS]

The Army said a fighter jet had misfired and shot some humanitarian aid workers of the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC), the Medicines Sans Frontiers and some civilians in Kala Balge in Borno during an operation.

Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor, the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, disclosed this during a press briefing on Tuesday in Maiduguri.

“This morning, we received a report about the gathering of Boko Haram terrorists around Kala Balge area of Maiduguri.

“I coordinated and I directed that the air component of the operation should go and address the problem.

“Unfortunately, the strike was conducted but it turned out that other civilians were somewhere around the area and they were affected.

“So far, it is a little bit disturbing; death has occurred. There are casualties; there were deaths and injuries but on the actual number of casualties, we would get back to you later.

“I am yet to get the number of casualties of civilians killed, but two soldiers were also affected.

“Some humanitarian staff of Medicines Sans Frontiers and some staff of International Committee of Red Cross(ICRC) were also affected.

“We are sending helicopters to evacuate those that were critically wounded, including our wounded soldiers,” Irabor said.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Diezani Alison-Madueke Here are INEC officials who allegedly received N23Bbullet
2 Ajimobi Oyo Gov dares students [Video]bullet
3 Boko Haram Nigerian Air Force clear terrorists' new hideout [Video]bullet

Local

Former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode appears in court on June 28, 2016
Fani-Kayode Ex-Minister’s counsel, others decline to cross examination of EFCC witness
shekau
Boko Haram Dear Buhari, we want Shekau's head on a platter
Nigeria Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo
Osinbajo VP heads to Davos for World Economic Forum
MMM Nigeria
MMM Participants react to new system of payment