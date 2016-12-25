Home > Local >

In Borno :  FG to re-open 2 major roads after Boko Haram defeat

The roads are the Maiduguri-Gubio-Damasak and the Maiduguri-Mungono-Baga.

The Federal Government will formally re-open two major roads in Borno  later today following the total defeat of Boko Haram in the North-East by the Nigerian military.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said this in a statement issued in Abuja.

Mohammed said that he and the Minister of Defence, Brig.-General Mansir Dan-Ali (Rtd), Service Chiefs, Governor Kashim Shetimma of Borno State and other dignitaries will grace the occasion.

He said the two major roads, which were earlier closed due to the activities of the insurgents in the area, are of strategic importance to the economy of the Lake Chad Region.

The minister said that the dignitaries will later have lunch with the gallant troops who crushed the insurgency. 

