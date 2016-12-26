In Borno :  Bomb blast hits Maiduguri cattle market

A bomb blast has occurred in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State , incoming reports say.

The explosion is reported to have gone off in the Kasuwan Shanu (Cattle market) area of the capital on Monday, December 26.

The incident has been confirmed by the police spokesman in the state, DSP Victor Isuku.

Suicide Bomb Blast Hits Kasuwan Shanu In Borno - https://t.co/XqlS009As9 #ChannelsAt21 https://t.co/WAW5VXbjN9 — Channels Television (@channelstv) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

The latest attack comes days after the Nigerian military said it had gained control of Sambisa Forest , Boko Haram’s notorious stronghold.

Details of casualty figures, if any, are yet to be revealed. Story developing.