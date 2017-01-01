Home > Local >

In Benin :  Assistant Police Commissioner commits suicide

In Benin Assistant Police Commissioner commits suicide

Osakue committed suicide by shotting himself in the head with his pistol in his apartment in Upper Sokponba area of Benin City.

An Assistant Police Commissioner simply identified as Osakue committed suicide by shotting himself in the head with his pistol in his apartment in Upper Sokponba area of Benin City

It was gathered that he sent a woman and a little boy living with him on an errand in order to execute his suicide bid unhindered.

Reports also have it that he suffered a partial stroke a few years ago and was gradually recovering when he committed suicide. It was also gathered that the stroke he suffered affected his social and emotional behavior and often cause him depression.

According to an eyewitness who was his neighbor, gunshots were heard inside the ACP's  residence at about 5 pm on that fateful day, before someone creamed.

Confirming the exercise, Edo State Commissioner of Police, Haliru Gwandu, said that it was a case of suicide. The commander claimed that the pistol the deceased used to commit suicide was signed for in Ondo State Police Command from where he was recently posted to Edo Police Command.

Written by Victor Agboga

