In Bakassi NASS fails to commission FG intervention projects over poor execution

Senate Committee on States and Local Government Administration and House of Representatives Committee on Special Duties, have failed to commission two Federal Government intervention projects constructed in Ifang-Ayong in Bakassi LGA of Cross River.

Sen. Abdullahi Gumel, Chairman, Senate Committee on States and Local Government Administration, who spoke on behalf of the two committees, told newsmen at the project sites that some of the projects were not well executed.

Gumel had earlier declined the request to commission a healthcare centre, school and water board built by the Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA), a federal government intervention agency.

He urged the agency to work on the landscaping of the areas around the projects, including tackling erosion site, directly in front of the healthcare centre.

The lawmaker also urged the agency to “ensure constant supply of water for the water storage facility in the area to meet the needs of the communities.’’

He said the agency ought to have invited residents of the communities and the state government to witness the commissioning of the projects.

Earlier, the Clan Head of Ifiang-Qua, Mr Edem Archibong had expressed concern that since the projects were executed particularly the water storage facility, he had not seen water running from the tap.

“It is only today that I saw water coming from the water storage facility.

“Also, the healthcare centre needs to be kept clean and there should be workers on ground.

“They (agency) said they are going to commission the place, how can they commission the place without something functioning.

“They should try and make sure that these things are working.

“This is because once they are commissioned, the government will not take care of it again and we won’t be able to do that because we have no money.’’

While commending the federal government’s efforts to provide amenities for his people, Archibong stressed the need to ensure the projects are functional.