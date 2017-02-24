In Anambra Property, vehicles destroyed as two communities renew hostility

No fewer than 10 persons sustained injury while 10 houses and 11 vehicles were destroyed on Thursday following renewed hostility between two communities in Anambra over land dispute.

The communities are Ikenga-Ogidi and Umusiome-Nkpor in Idemili North local government area of the state.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO), in-charge of Ogidi Police Division, Mr Hassan Musa, who confirmed the incident, advised the two communities against any form of criminality.

“I understand the Supreme Court and the National Boundary Commission have given their verdict on the boundary between the two communities.

“It is criminal for anybody to jump over the boundary demarcation to cause a breach of peace or to sell or claim land that does not fall into his area,” he said.

Although, Musa said no arrest had been made, he warned that anyone found causing mayhem would be arrested and prosecuted.

An eyewitness said sporadic gunshots were heard at the boundary of the disputed land which made the residents to take to their heels.

Chief Humphrey Aghuna, the chairman, Dynamic Landlord Association, Umusiome, Nkpor, said police and the army from 302 Artillery Regiment Onitsha later arrived to the area.

“As I am talking to you now we are living in fear.

“Our houses have been destroyed, vehicles damaged and people wounded; government should come to our rescue and build a police post here.

“We are just people who bought land here in Umusiome, we paid money in the past to the parties claiming they were youths that must be settled and yet, they cannot allow us to live here in peace, ” he said.

The President-General of Ogidi Town Union, Chief Chuka Onubuogu, attributed the crisis to the activities of alleged land grabbers and gangsters from both communities.

Some residents, who were seen packing their belongings from the area, expressed fear for their lives.

“The place is becoming too hot for us to continue to stay, our life is no more guaranteed here.”

They appealed to the government to provide security in the area and ensure lasting peace between the two communities.