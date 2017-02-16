In Anambra Late night fire destroys filling station, buildings in Onitsha

An inferno, Wednesday night, razed down Mobil filling station and some buildings near the Upper New Market road, Onitsha destroying properties worth millions of Naira.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that fire fighters from Onitsha, Okpoko and Awka were still battling to quell the inferno which started at the filling station as at 11:40 pm.

Although, the cause of the fire has not been confirmed, NAN reports that the inferno also affected a popular building known as Kamo Plaza near the filling station.

An official of the state fire service, Mr Innocent Mbonu said details on the remote cause and level of damage will be issued later in the morning after investigation.