In Akwa Ibom No crisis in APC, exco intact—Chairman

Attai gave the assurance on Friday in Uyo at a press conference on state of affairs of the state executive council of the party.

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom, Dr Amadu Attai, has said that the state Executive Council was intact and there was no crisis in the party.

Attai gave the assurance on Friday in Uyo at a press conference on state of affairs of the state executive council of the party.

He said that the party had on Jan. 23, 2017, expelled  Sen. John Akpanudoedeghe, a former governorship aspirant of the party in the 2015 general election.

According to him, the expulsion is contained in a letter addressed to the APC National Vice Chairman/Zonal Chairman South South, titled: “Expulsion of Senator John James Akpanudoedeghe”.

He said: “Furthermore, we want it be known that the Dr. Amadu Attai-led State Executive of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Akwa Ibom State with its secretariat at No.4 Atiku Abubakaar Avenue, Uyo, is intact.”

In his reaction Akpanudoedeghe said the state working committee of the party has no power to expel him from the party based on the APC’s constitution.

He pointed out that the party’s constitution stated that a member could only be expelled from the party from a convention.

They do not have power to expel a ward chairman, not to talk about a Board of Trustee member.

`Let me tell you that they have no power, no authority to expel me from the party.”

Akpanudoedghe alleged that those talking of expulsion were not card carrying members of APC in the state. 

Uyo Church Collapse APC chairman, Oyegun condoles with Akwa Ibom Govt

