In Akwa Ibom :  Gov. Emmanuel urges citizens to love one another

Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has urged residents of the state to show greater love to one another as they commemorated the birth of Jesus Christ.

The Governor gave the advice in his Christmas broadcast to the people of the state in Uyo on Saturday night.

He advised Christians not to indulge in negative tendencies during the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

“As we celebrate the birth of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, let us not give in to the negative impulse of anger and animosity.

“Let us conduct ourselves in ways that appeal to the better side of us and not those that appeal to our base sentiments.

“I came to this state to serve my people irrespective of their political labels and affiliations.

“I am not serving you as a Governor for PDP people. This message of love therefore is for the entire state, irrespective of political affiliations.

“Let us come together and work to unite our people around a common good and a common cause,” Emmanuel said.

He further enjoined the people to open their hearts to friends and the needy by giving alms to the poor.

The governor also called for support for the families of victims of Reigners’ Church tragedy, in order to cushion their pains of losing their bread winners.

He assured the people of his administration’s determination to do all within its powers to cushion the harsh effects of the prevailing economic circumstances.

“I will work tirelessly to ensure that our people have the capacity to put food on their tables; that the basic necessities of life are easily available to our people.”

The governor said that the state government had sponsored over 300 indigenes of the state that had various life-threatening ailments for local and foreign medical treatment.