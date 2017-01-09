In Adamawa Herdsmen kill 4 policemen, 3 villagers in fresh attacks

Fulani herdsmen have killed four policemen following an attack on Kwahine, Gidan dadi and Karalahi villages in the Demsa Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

The herdsmen who were said to have stormed the villages on Saturday, January 7, also killed three villagers.

Confirming the killings on Sunday, the Adamawa State Police Command said only three policemen were killed while two were missing.

But a member representing Demsa community in the state House of Assembly, Lumsambani Dilli, said the reliable information that reached him says three villagers and four policemen died in the attacks.

Dilli said five other persons were injured in the violence and have been taken to the state specialist hospital.

The lawmaker wondered why the herdsmen attacked the villages when the state government has duly compensated them for their loss in a previous crisis.

"If it is about the cows, they had been compensated. So, why then the attacks after compensation had been paid?" the lawmaker said.

The state government had offered the aggrieved herdsmen, who lost 47 cows to the villagers, N4.7million compensation.

It was gathered that the slain policemen were among those drafted to secure Kwayine, Gidan Dadi and Karlahi communities after clashes that followed the killing of 47 cows in the area.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Othman Abubakar, stated this while addressing journalists in Yola.

He said four rifles, belonging to the policemen, were also missing.

Abubakar said: "Fulani militia attacked the three villages and we lost three of our gallant MOPOL while two are missing.

"We have constituted a high-powered search team and by the special grace of God, we are going to recover our men.

"On the side of the civilians, two bodies have so far been recovered."

The spokesman said more mobile policemen and military personnel from the 23rd Armoured Brigade, Jalo Cantonment, have been deployed in the area to restore normalcy.